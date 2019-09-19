Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about the history and accomplishments of Community Based Services.
“30 Cheers for 30 Years.”
That was our theme for the Thirty Year Anniversary Celebration for Community Based Services of Bremer County. On Sept. 4, individuals currently receiving services and the employees who provide that service joined together for an evening of celebration. We all met at the Bremer County Eagle Lodge on Hawthorne Ave, Janesville located south of Waverly.
Deanne Grant Kite, of Mason City, joined us as the musical entertainment. She played guitar and sang many old favorites. We sang along, listened and danced as the lodge was filled with joyful music. We had props for pictures to be taken in the photo station. They had a blast dressing up and driving their car!
Following the music we shared a meal while giving out some fantastic door prizes. Thanks to businesses in Waverly as we were able to send everyone home with a door prize. Food was donated by Fareway, HyVee and WalMart. Door prizes were given to all members and staff who attended. We also raised enough money to purchase the colorful shirts for all the members, created by Rackem’ Up Promotions. We raffled off an over-night stay to the staff at the Cobble Stone Inn and Suites in Waverly raising an additional $150 dollars to be used for future activities. Other sponsors from Waverly were 1st National Bank of Waverly, Accel Group, Advantage Administrators, Applebee’s, Burrier Plumbing and Spas, CrawDaddy Outdoors, Dairy Queen, Duo’s, East Bremer Diner, Great Clips, Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, Love and Lace, Marie Joy, Meyer Pharmacy, Miller True Value, Northern Iowa Therapy, Nuss Chiropractic, Pink Daisy, Renewed Purpose, Sasquatch Jack’s, Tenenbaum’s Jewelry, The Dirty Dog, The OP II, The Wash House, Thompson Shoes, Waverly Tire Company and Wild Carrot. Thank you so much sponsor’s, you made this celebration extra special!
The services we provide at Community Based Services encourages opportunity for independence with dignity and respect. We pride ourselves in person centered services and we focus on what an individual wants out of life then support them to achieve or exceed those goals. One of the people we serve traveled for the first time out of the state of Iowa at the age of 80, and a history buff went to Washington DC to see the sites. Several years ago we even helped an Elvis lover take a trip to Graceland with one of our staff just months before she passed away. We have seen people move into their own apartments, get jobs, and go to college because with a little bit of support people can do great things. There are some people we have supported through their dying breath while others because of the aging process moved into care facilities to receive additional medical supports.
CBS currently provides services at 7 different locations in the Waverly. We have 2 duplexes, one 8 apartment complex one 4 apartment complex and 2 ranch style homes. We currently serve 25 individuals by teaching daily living skills, giving encouragement and to many we provide a sense of security and home. The individuals we assist make choices, they make mistakes and they achieve success! All our homes blend into their surrounding neighborhoods. You may have seen our members getting groceries, attending church, or participating in community activities alongside you. Before our celebration we asked the members and staff to make a poster representing things they enjoy or how CBS has made a difference in their life. One member said, “It is great to be in my own apartment! Doing what I want to do!” Another said, “CBS gave me my life back”. Staff commented how CBS means independence for our members! Some people drew pictures or cut out images from magazines representing things they enjoy. Displayed were bus rides, cook outs, Wii activities, Karaoke time at Doc’s, going to St. Paul Church to name a few. Identified were words and pictures showing how CBS means community, caring, safety and a place to call home. One individual said, “This place is awesome” and yet another said, “CBS has nice people that work hard” and, “it’s a great place to live”! The members are the reason we are here and still going strong. We have been through many changes over the years. Director Sue Lahr has worked for Community Based Services since June 2001 and some others are right behind her in years of service.
To tell you how we got here I would like to share some history of how it all started. Community Based Services began as a response to the local, state and national restructuring of the mental health system. Through the years, society has dealt differently with dependent adults. Government, community tolerance, human understanding and advocacy all play a very important part in how we care for individuals who, by no fault of their own, are unable to totally care for themselves. A summary found in the Community Based Services archives tells about the local changes over the past several decades.
“The History of Mental Health Services in Bremer County”. This document shows major changes over the past several decades. “Prior to 1970 severely mentally ill (MI) people were placed in the state facility in Independence. Severely mentally retarded (MR) individuals were placed in the state facility in Woodward. Moderately mentally ill and retarded people were taken care of by their family. Individuals not cared for by family were placed at the County Poor Farm along with indigent people (many MI and MR were also indigent).
Between1970-1986; we, “saw development of community based mental health services. Severely MI and MR were still placed in the state facilities in Independence and Woodward respectively. Moderately MI and MR began receiving community based services with the number and types of services increasing through these years. Bremer County placed individuals with MR in community programs located in Waterloo (Black Hawk County). These services included residential programs (through Exceptional Persons, Inc-EPI- work programs for those with mild MR (through Goodwill Industries), and activity programs for those with moderate MR (through Adults, Inc.).” Adults Inc. is now called North Star Community Services.
1986- Adults, Inc. opened an activity center in Waverly in response to families who wanted their relatives with MR served locally. The higher cost of the satellite operation was offset by reduced transportation costs. The facility and other Adults, Inc. programs were very controversial among the Black Hawk County service providers because they upset the status quo. Adults, Inc. would add work programs and allow the development of residential programs in Bremer County.
1990 -The Bremer County Care Facility (county owned and operated) was privatized. The County retained ownership of the building. Services were provided by the Bremer Care Facility (a non-profit organization). While there was little difference in services, this change allowed a significant portion of costs to be paid by Medicaid, instead of the County. County operated facilities were not eligible for this funding.
1992- The Bremer County residential program of MR and MI individuals began with the help of a federal grant, for construction of the Dettmer House and the purchase of the Legacy Apartments. This program was operated as a department within the county budget. The new house was named after Martin Dettmer who was a member of the Bremer County Board of Supervisors from 1977 through 1986. He was active in the area of human services on a county and state level for many years. Dettmer was appointed by the Governor to the first State Mental Health, Mental Retardation, and Developmentally Disabled Commission and served until shortly before his retirement from the Board of Supervisors in 1986. The house had its grand opening and dedication on August 26th 1991.
1994- The Bremer County residential program was converted from a county department to a county enterprise (Community Based Services-CBS). This change allowed separation of the financial account of revenues and expenditures from the large and complex county budget. The residential program had significant revenues from Medicaid and other counties. The structure of the county budget made net costing of the residential program very difficult. Setting the residential program up as a separate account entity (similar to the landfill/recycling) made tracking net property tax cost much easier. The Bremer Care Facility changed goals and operations with a name change to The Larrabee Center. Realizing that the Care Facility would eventually run out of clients, the TLC made changes to start a community based activity program (Trinkets and Togs) and a residential program.
1996- The State of Iowa mandated counties have Central Point of Coordination with individual tracking of MI and MR services. That is, the county would keep an account of all services individuals would receive. Bremer County used the changes required to reorganize a group of administrative services. As a result, the position of the Director of Finance and Administration was created, and the Director of CBS also was responsible for CPC. The accounting of services by Bremer County was already in place for MR individuals. However, no account for community services through Cedar Valley Mental Health existed. CVMH had resisted any individual account of services through the years arguing that the county would not keep names confidential. The State’s position was that counties should receive the same type of information that insurance companies receive when they pay for services. CVMH refused to participate in the CPC and stopped serving Bremer County funded individuals.”
Read the rest of the CBS history in Tuesday’s edition.