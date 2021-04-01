Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to-go Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick-up at the Center Kitchen Coffee Klatch Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only. All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
County courthouse, landfill
closing early for Good Friday
The Bremer County offices inside the Bremer County Courthouse and the Convenience Center/Landfill will be open from 8 a.m.-noon Good Friday, April 2, with the Convenience Center/Landfill being closed Saturday, April 3. The Clerk of Court will remain open for its normal hours, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., April 2.
City offices closed, no refuse
pickup on Good Friday
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed April 2 for Good Friday. There will be no garbage picked up on this day. Friday’s garbage will be picked up on Monday, April 5. Please have your garbage out by 7 a.m. The Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site will be back open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.
Cooties host fish fry April 2 VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will host a to-go/dine in Fish Fry meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Thursday, April 1). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Waverly Legion,
Auxiliary meet April 5
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will meet Monday, April 5, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post.
The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m., and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. Auxiliary members. Please bring your completed Impact Numbers Report to the meeting. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Airport commission meets April 8
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8. The meeting will be held in the Civic Center in Waverly’s City Hall in order to accommodate social distancing. This meeting is open to the public.
Lions hold drive-up
pancake breakfast April 11
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the 4-H Building in Waverly. The menu consists of three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water. The proceeds will benefit the club for its activities.