Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to-go Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick-up at the Center Kitchen Coffee Klatch Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only. All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Avenue, Waverly.
Suicide survivors support
group meets April 10
The support group “Healing after a loss to Suicide “ will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10. We meet at Heritage United Methodist from located at 1201 230th St., rural Waverly. Join others who care and understand. We will wear our masks and social distance. If you would like more information, contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567.
Lions hold drive-up
pancake breakfast April 11
The Waverly Lions Club will hold a drive-up pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the 4-H Building in Waverly. The menu consists of three pancakes, two sausage links, syrup, butter and water. The proceeds will benefit the club for its activities.
Shell Rock Legion
Auxiliary meets April 15
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary Unit 393 will its meeting with a brunch at 9:30 a.m. April 15 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building.
WAVP holds meat raffle April 17
The Waverly Area Veterans Post will hold its meat raffle on Saturday, April 17. The evening starts with a free-will-donation dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. with a menu of sloppy joes, homemade chips and pasta salad. The raffles for meat bundles from area lockers and grocery stores will then be held from 7-9 p.m. with tickets available at $2 each. All proceeds will go toward the repair and upgrades of the boat docks along the Cedar River.
Extension calendar
April 14: Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
April 17: YQCA Livestock Palooza, 1-6 p.m.,
Waverly Fairgrounds
April 20: Backyard Gardening for Pollinators, 6:30 p.m., Denver Library
April 30: 4-H Rabbit Workshop, 6 p.m., Extension Office