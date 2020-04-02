Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Bremer Co. Genealogical Society
meeting cancelled
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet in April as scheduled because of the pandemic and resulting restrictions. The program which was to be presented by the Cedar River Readers will take place at a later date.
County office hours for Good Friday
The following are the hours for offices at the Bremer County Courthouse and other county-owned facilities:
Clerk of Court: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Courthouse Offices: 8 a.m. to Noon
Convenience Center/Landfill: 8 a.m. to Noon
Note: Doors remain locked on all county services buildings due to COVID-19. Services during open hours of operation will continue to be offered via phone, mail, dropbox and online. Contact information is posted inside the north entrance of the Courthouse, on Bremer County’s website on the home page under “Latest News”: https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/ and in Bremer County’s newspapers.
Waverly city offices closed, refuse
collection rescheduled
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed April 10 for Good Friday.
There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on this day. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, April 9. Please have your garbage and recycling out by 7 a.m. The Recycling Center & Yard Waste Site will be back open Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
‘Take-out’ fish fry offered by Cooties
VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a “take out” fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly, on Friday, April 10. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please pull into the drive (upper level) where you would enter into the Patriots Hall. Your order will be brought out to your vehicle upon arrival. This meal is open to the public.