Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Waverly Utilities postpones April
meeting to May
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed. During the May 12 scheduled meeting, the April agenda items will be presented.
Poppy sales cancelled
In this season of COVID-19, we of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 176, Waverly, would like to say thank you to the businesses and community who have always supported us and contributed to our poppy distribution. The poppies are distributed in May to raise money for our outreach programs, supporting active duty, veterans, and their families in time of need. For 2020, we will not be distributing. Many of you will need your discretionary income for other purposes. We thank you for your past generosity and suggest that this year you use it to support our local businesses that keep our community alive.
We will look forward to seeing all of you next spring for the 2021 poppy distribution. — Kathy Epley, president, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176m.