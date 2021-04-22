Waverly Senior Center
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.
Reservations by 3 p.m. the previous Monday.
There is no charge for the following activities or meals
Exercise classes: 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Limited to eight participants
Ceramics classes: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodworking Shop open
Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen
Dessert to-go Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.
Pick-up at the Center Kitchen Coffee Klatch on Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only. All activities are by reservation only, call 319-352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Ave., Waverly.
Extension calendar
April 30: 4-H Rabbit Workshop, 6 p.m., Extension Office
May 7: 4-H/FFA Sheep Weigh In, 5-7 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds
May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office
May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office