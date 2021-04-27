Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only. $10 for full meal.

Reservations by 3 p.m. the previous Monday.

There is no charge for the following activities or meals

Exercise classes: 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Limited to eight participants

Ceramics classes: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodworking Shop open

Comfort Food Friday: First and third Friday of each month. Reservations by noon the previous Wednesday. Pick-up on day of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Center Kitchen

Dessert to-go Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday.

Pick-up at the Center Kitchen Coffee Klatch on Thursday: Coffee, dessert and socializing offered inside the Waverly Senior Center every Thursday. Two slots available, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. limited to two groups of four maximum, which will be hosted in the Parlor and Eichhorn Room. Reservations by 4 p.m. the previous Monday. This activity is limited to adults only. All activities are by reservation only, call 319-352-5678. Patrons must be masked and all safety measures will be in place. Waverly Senior Center, 506 East Bremer Ave., Waverly.

Cooties hold fish fry April 29

VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will host a to-go/dine in Fish Fry meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.

Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, April 28). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.

W-SR presents variety show April 30

Waverly-Shell Rock High School will present a talent show at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 in Rada Auditorium. Admission is $5. All proceeds will go to the speech and drama programs.

Extension calendar

April 30: 4-H Rabbit Workshop, 6 p.m., Extension Office

May 5: Youth Committee/Superintendent Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office

May 7: 4-H/FFA Sheep Weigh In, 5-7 p.m., Waverly Fairgrounds

May 15: 4-H/FFA Animal ID due to Extension Office

May 17: Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

May 23: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

