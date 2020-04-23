Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Community blood drive Tuesday at WAVP
LifeServe Blood Center will hold a Waverly community blood drive on Tuesday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly, which is sponsored by the WAVP. The drive is being offered by appointment only to satisfy public gathering rules due to COVID-19. To set an appointment, either text LIFESERVE to 999-777, call 800-287-4903 or go to lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Waverly Utilities postpones April
meeting to May
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed. During the May 12 scheduled meeting, the April agenda items will be presented.
Poppy distribution cancelled
In this season of COVID-19, we of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 176, Waverly, would like to say thank you to the businesses and community who have always supported us and contributed to our poppy distribution. The poppies, made by the residents of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshallthown, are distributed in May to raise money for our outreach programs, supporting active duty, veterans, and their families in time of need. For 2020, we will not be distributing. Many of you will need your discretionary income for other purposes. We thank you for your past generosity and suggest that this year you use it to support our local businesses that keep our community alive. We will look forward to seeing all of you next spring for the 2021 poppy distribution. — Kathy Epley, president, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 176m.