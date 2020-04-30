Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Cooties hold to-go fish fry Thursday
VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a to-go fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly on Thursday, April 30. Meal orders must be placed by 4 p,m, on Wednesday, April 29, at 319-483-9287. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. and meals can be picked up at the WAVP’s upper level drive up entrance. This meal is open to the public
Waverly Utilities postpones April
meeting to May
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the April 14 Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees meeting has been postponed. During the May 12 scheduled meeting, the April agenda items will be presented.
Genealogist meeting cancelled for May, June
Bremer County Genealogical Society will not be meeting in May or June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to be able to gather again in the fall. Use your stay-at-home time to do research, and stay safe.