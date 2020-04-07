Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.

Bremer Co. Genealogical Society

meeting cancelled

Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet in April as scheduled because of the pandemic and resulting restrictions. The program which was to be presented by the Cedar River Readers will take place at a later date.

April Shell Rock Auxiliary

meeting cancelled

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will not be meeting in April due to COVID-19.

County office hours for Good Friday

The following are the hours for offices at the Bremer County Courthouse and other county-owned facilities:

Clerk of Court: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Courthouse Offices: 8 a.m. to Noon

Convenience Center/Landfill: 8 a.m. to Noon

Note: Doors remain locked on all county services buildings due to COVID-19. Services during open hours of operation will continue to be offered via phone, mail, dropbox and online. Contact information is posted inside the north entrance of the Courthouse, on Bremer County’s website on the home page under “Latest News”: https://www.co.bremer.ia.us/ and in Bremer County’s newspapers.

Waverly city offices closed, refuse

collection rescheduled

All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center and Yard Waste Site, will be closed April 10 for Good Friday. There will be no garbage or curbside recycling picked up on this day. Friday’s garbage and recycling will be picked up on Thursday, April 9. Please have your garbage and recycling out by 7 a.m. The Recycling Center & Yard Waste Site will be back open Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

‘Take-out’ fish fry offered by Cooties

VFW Cootie Pup Tent 69 will be hosting a “take out” fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly, on Friday, April 10. The serving hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please pull into the drive (upper level) where you would enter into the Patriots Hall. Your order will be brought out to your vehicle upon arrival. This meal is open to the public.

