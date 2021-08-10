Waverly Senior Center
Aug. 10: 9 a.m., Faculty retirees’ breakfast
Aug. 11: 7 a.m., Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics
Aug. 12: 7:30 a.m., CUNA retirees breakfast; 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch
Aug. 13: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; noon, Comfort Food Friday
Panther Lanes hosts senior bowling
A senior bowling event will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Panther Lanes in Tripoli. Coffee and cookies will be served. For more information, contact Annette Ebaugh at either 319-984-5249 (home) or 563-920-5429 (cell).
Airport commission holds Aug. 12 meeting
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Suicide support group meets Aug. 14
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Aug. 14. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon at Heritage United Methodist, located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. If you have lost a loved one to suicide, this group is for you. You are not alone. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information about this very special group.
Sons of Norway meet Aug. 24
Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cedar Falls Island Park Boat House. This will be a picnic, so bring one or two dishes to share, serving spoons and your own table service. The program will be Heritage night so come prepared to share stories of how your heritage shaped your life.
Cruise Waverly continues Aug. 26
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.