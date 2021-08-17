Waverly Senior Center
Aug. 17: 9 a.m., Faculty retirees and faculty wives’ breakfast; 1:30 p.m., Cribbage
Aug. 18: 7 a.m., Bible study; 9 a.m., Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 1 p.m., Ceramics
Aug. 19: 7:30 a.m., CUNA retirees breakfast; 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Coffee Klatch; 1 p.m., Card club
Aug. 20: 9 a.m., Fit Express; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Simply Soup; noon: Comfort Food Friday with movie TBA
WHC offers advance care planning clinic
Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Do you need help completing a living will or medical power of attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known upfront, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call 319-352-4951. Please bring a valid ID.
Sons of Norway meet Aug. 24
Sons of Norway will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Cedar Falls Island Park Boat House. This will be a picnic, so bring one or two dishes to share, serving spoons and your own table service. The program will be Heritage night so come prepared to share stories of how your heritage shaped your life.
Cruise Waverly continues Aug. 26
Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2021 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Eick family reunites Sept. 5
The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Legion Hall in Westgate. We will have a potluck dinner at noon. We ask that you bring pictures of family members and events to share. We hope to see you there.