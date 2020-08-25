Waverly Senior Center
All activities at the Waverly Senior Center have been suspended until further notice.
Fourth Thursday Night Cruise held Aug. 27
The monthly Fourth Thursday Night Cruise will take place starting at 6 p.m. along Bremer Avenue in Waverly. The cruise happens the fourth Thursday night of each month through September.
Janesville blood drive Aug. 26
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in Janesville from noon-5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Rivera Roose Community Center, 307 Maple St. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. It is suggested donors eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16 ounces of water and fluids prior to the donation. Donor can save 15 minutes when donating blood by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information. All blood donations are now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/antibodytesting.
W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club
holds sponsorship drive
The Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club is starting its annual sponsorship drive online. Go to wsrboosterclub.com for sponsorship information and online enrollment. Email questions to wsrboostersponsorship@gmail.com or mail sponsorship to W-SR Go-Hawk Booster Club, 1415 Fourth Ave. SW, Waverly, IA 50677. Submit by Sept. 1 to be included on the donor board.
WHC to Offer Heartsaver®
CPR, AED Training
Waverly Health Center will offer a Heartsaver® CPR and AED Training from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. Heartsaver CPR and AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. This course does not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card from the American Heart Association upon successful completion of the class. Fee is $60. Pre-registration and payment is required at 319-352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/home/classes.