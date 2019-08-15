Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Aug. 15:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Aug. 16:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Monday, Aug. 19:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Aug. 20:
9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
W-SR Robotics hold open house
On Monday, Aug 19, the W-SR Robotics Club will host an open house from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the W-SR High School robotics and engineering rooms. This is for any ninth to 12th grade student and their family members who are interested in learning more about the club, teams and program. Come and meet current members, coaches, mentors and robots, while learning about the 2019-2020 season, SKYSTONE. Any questions, please email Ryan Sand (rsand20@wsr.k12.ia.us) or Caleb Hein (chein22@wsr.k12.ia.us).
Red Cross holds blood drive at WAVP
The Waverly area Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 13 blocks north of Kwik Star West at 1300 Fourth St. NW. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Appointments preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Not enough people donate blood. Only you can fill the #MissingTypes.
WHC to offer free ‘Advance Care
Planning Clinics’
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360.
Sons of Norway meet Aug. 27
The August meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held Aug. 27 at the Cedar Falls Island Park Beach House at 6:30 pm.
Bring one or two dishes to share and you own table service. Rod Hamer, lodge member, will share his experiences volunteering with the American Red Cross.
First Boys/Girls State reunion held Sept. 8
The first Boys State/Girls State reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 with a meal served at noon on the lower level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Hosts for this event will be George and Kathleen Beebe, along with the Waverly American Legion post and auxiliary. Participants are asked to RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing Maxine at hhb109mab@gmail.com or Kathy at msmcfan@aol.com and use “Reunion” in the subject line and your name, address and phone in the body text, or by mail to Kathy Epley, 1991 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.