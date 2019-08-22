Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Aug. 22:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Aug. 23:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Speaker, Jon Wolff “Body Balance”
Monday, Aug. 26:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Aug. 27:
9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Sons of Norway meet Aug. 27
The August meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held Aug. 27 at the Cedar Falls Island Park Beach House at 6:30 p.m.
Bring one or two dishes to share and you own table service. Rod Hamer, lodge member, will share his experiences volunteering with the American Red Cross.
Genealogical Society meets Sept. 3
The Bremer County Genealogical Society will hold the first meeting of the fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center. “What is DAR” will be presented by Ellie Hilbert, Regent of The Revolutionary Dames Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will tell some of the history of the society, and what some of the activities are that they are doing now. The genealogical requirements for admission will be explained as well. Come prepared to ask questions. Everyone is welcome — bring a friend. For more information, contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.
First Boys/Girls State reunion
The first Boys State/Girls State reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 8 with a meal served at noon on the lower level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Hosts for this event will be George and Kathleen Beebe, along with the Waverly American Legion post and auxiliary. Participants are asked to RSVP by Sept. 3 by emailing Maxine at hhb109mab@gmail.com or Kathy at msmcfan@aol.com and use “Reunion” in the subject line and your name, address and phone in the body text, or by mail to Kathy Epley, 1991 Hawthorne Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.