Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Aug. 8:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Aug. 9:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Mid Summer Sing-a-Long with Genevieve Weisbrodt and Friends
Monday, Aug. 12:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
Suicide group meets Saturday
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet this Saturday, Aug. 10. We meet at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost a loved one to suicide this group is for you. If your loss is recent or it has been years please understand that you are not alone. Come and meet people who understand the type of grief suicide loss creates. Please contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 for more information.
WHC to host stroke support group
Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome. This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360. Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.
Red Cross holds blood drive at WAVP
The Waverly area Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 13 blocks north of Kwik Star West at 1300 Fourth St. NW. For an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. Appointments preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Not enough people donate blood. Only you can fill the #MissingTypes.