Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys;

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome

Wednesday, Aug. 7:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m., Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster

Thursday, Aug. 8:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Aug. 9:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Mid Summer Sing-a-Long with Genevieve Weisbrodt and Friends, $10

WHC to host stroke support group

Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.

This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

