Waverly Senior Center

Thursday, Aug. 1:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Aug. 2:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;

noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Speaker: ISU Extension — Exercise Your Independence

Monday, Aug. 5:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Tuesday, Aug. 6:

9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys;

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome

WHC hosts breastfeeding support group

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a monthly Breastfeeding Support Group on Thursday, August 1. The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Carstensen-Gruben Room on the WHC campus. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms. Attendees will walk away with new ideas and techniques to improve their own breastfeeding success at home. This support group is free and registration is not required. Out of consideration for others in the group, please do not attend if you are sick. This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Orange Lot and enter through the Orange Entrance.

Shell Rock American

Red Cross Blood Drive

The Shell Rock American Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, in the Boyd Building, 303 S. Cherry St. Call Erin at 885-6418 or 1-800-RED CROSS for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WHC to host stroke support group

Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are all welcome.

This event is free and open to the public. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

