Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
VFW holds fundraising meal Dec. 3
VFW Post 2208 is sponsoring a fundraising spaghetti meal Thursday, Dec. 3. All proceeds from this meal will go to the Waverly Cemetery Fund to provide needed repairs to veterans monuments in Harlington cemetery. The orders for this dine in or to go spaghetti meal must be made by 6 p.m. the day before, Wednesday, Dec. 2. Orders can be called in to the Waverly Area Veterans Post at 319-483-9287 or by filling out the meal order form on the WAVP’s Facebook page.
The meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will take place at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. The to go meals can be picked up at the buildings upper level drive up entrance.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Dec. 2 – Pest Management Training, 9 a.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 3 – 4-H Leaders Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,
Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24 & 25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays