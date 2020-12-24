Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Denver Betterment Club wants bells
rung on Christmas Eve
At 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, the Denver Betterment Committee is asking people in the Denver area to go outside and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the holiday spirit. What a fun and meaningful way to share some hope and joy with each other! After a tough year, it would be an amazing memory for all of us, and especially for the kids in our community, to end 2020 with a bit of magic and togetherness. Please join in on “Christmas Eve Jingle 2020.”
Courthouse, landfill closed Dec. 24-25
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage collection rescheduled
for Christmas, New Year’s
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas. There will be no garbage picked up Thursday or Friday. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up Wednesday, Dec. 23. Friday’s garbage will be picked up Monday, Dec. 28. City offices will also be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Monday, Jan. 4. The Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Courthouse closing New Year’s Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Bremer SWCD Local Working
Group meets Jan. 11
Bremer SWCD Local Working Group will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 on Zoom. Long-range conservation planning will be on the agenda. Contact claire@cdiowa.org for more info.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the holidays