Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Dec. 7

The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Monday, Dec. 7. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Dec. 3 – 4-H Leaders Meeting, 7 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,

Waverly Sales Barn

Dec. 24 & 25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

