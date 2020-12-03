Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Dec. 7
The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at the Waverly Area Veterans Post on Monday, Dec. 7. The Auxiliary Executive Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the upper level, and meetings for both the post and unit will begin at 6:30 p.m. upstairs. No meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Dec. 3 – 4-H Leaders Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,
Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24 & 25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays