Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Waverly city offices closed,
garbage collection rescheduled
for New Year’s
All City of Waverly offices, including the Recycling Center, will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Friday’s garbage and curbside recycling will be picked up Monday, Jan. 4. The Recycling Center will be open Saturday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. If you have any questions, call 352-6247 or 352-9065.
Courthouse closing New Year’s Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill and Clerk of Court will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Waverly Legion meets Jan. 4,
auxiliary will not
The Waverly American Legion Post 176 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. The Auxiliary will not be meeting that evening, and no meal will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
VFW serving chili Jan. 7
VFW Post 2208 will host a to-go/dine-in chili meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. The menu is chili, cornbread, coleslaw and a cookie.
Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. If no answer, please leave a message.
Bremer SWCD Local Working
Group meets Jan. 11
Bremer SWCD Local Working Group will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Long-range conservation planning will be on the agenda. Contact claire@cdiowa.org for more info.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Jan. 1 – Office closed for the holidays