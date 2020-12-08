Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Airport commission meets
Dec. 10 on Zoom
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a “Zoom” meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Dec. 17
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2020 in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. There will be a $5 gift exchange. Treats will be furnished. You are required to wear a mask. We will be social distancing.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,
Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays