Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

Airport commission meets

Dec. 10 on Zoom

The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a “Zoom” meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Dec. 17

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17, 2020 in the Legion Room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock. There will be a $5 gift exchange. Treats will be furnished. You are required to wear a mask. We will be social distancing.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Dec. 8 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 14 – Youth Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Dec. 19 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m.,

Waverly Sales Barn

Dec. 24-25, and Jan. 1 – Office Closed for the Holidays

