Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Dec. 31:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys; Center closing at noon
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020:
Senior Center closed
Thursday, Jan. 2:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 3:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Music with The Jam Busters
Courthouse closed for New Year’s
All Bremer County Courthouse offices, Clerk of Court and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Parenting with Love, Logic classes
Have you ever experienced a toddler tantrum or a resistant teenager? Do you ever wish you had a few more tools in your parenting toolbox? If so, consider joining the next Parenting with Love and Logic class in Waverly. Facilitators Kevin and Kodi Rohne will be leading a six-session class on Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. Classes will run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 8. For additional details, contact Kodi by phone (319-505-3064) or email (kevin.rohne@gmail.com).
Bremer County Extension
Council meeting
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Middle School walking hours
begin Jan. 6
Indoor walking will be available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way starting Jan. 6, 2020, through March. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There will be no walking on non-school days due to weather or days off on the school calendar. Please check the district website (wsr.k12.ia.us) for those days. Clean, dry shoes are encouraged. Enter through the north doors of the school. For questions, please call Lyn Darnold at 352-9007.