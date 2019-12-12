Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Dec. 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch;
noon: Bingo and St. John’s Dorcas dinner
Friday, Dec. 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 a.m.: North Star program
Monday, Dec. 16:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys;
1:30 a.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Airport commission meets Thursday
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Yang holds town hall at Wartburg Friday
Entrepreneur and presidential candidate Andrew Yang will hold an interfaith town hall meeting starting at 10 a.m. Friday at McCaskey Lyceum inside Saemann Student Center at Wartburg College. more information is available at https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/167287.
Sons of Norway meet Dec. 17
The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 beginning with sharing of h’orderves and pastries which Lodge members are to bring to share. Dinner is at 6:30. Reservations may be called to 319-483-5071. The program will be given by the Bel Canto of Cedar Valley. This is a premier community chamber choir.
S.R. Auxiliary Christmas party held Dec. 19
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have its Christmas party at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building. There will be a $5 gift exchange, and please bring between eight and 12 cookies to share.
Civil War Roundtable gathers Dec. 19
The annual Show and Tell program for the Civil War Roundtable will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. A brief business meeting will be held before the members talk about Civil War related collectibles and artifacts that members have recently acquired. Some will tell of travels and experiences at battlefields, parks and museums. Others might have updates on researching ancestors that served in the War Between the States. The meeting will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo. The hall is located on the west side of Waterloo, between the Cedar River and the parking ramp.
Courthouse closed for Christmas, New Year’s
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.
Also, all Bremer County Courthouse offices, Clerk of Court and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.