Waverly Senior Center

Thursday, Dec. 5:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Dec. 6:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;

noon: Comfort Food Friday;

12:30 p.m.: The Jam Busters music show

Monday, Dec. 9:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Tuesday: Dec. 10:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys

WHC to host upcoming support groups

Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of December 8 through 14:

Tuesday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome. Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupThere will be a holiday party and cookie exchange. Bring cookies to share if you are able. Events are free and open to the public. Events are located in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.

Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

Bremer County Extension

Council Meeting

The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.

Extension calendar

Dec. 8 – 4-H Region 9 Jingle Mingle, 5-8 p.m.,

Waverly Area Veterans Post

Dec. 11 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

Dec. 14 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m., Waverly Sales Barn

Dec. 24-25 – Holiday, Extension Office closed

Jan. 1 – Holiday, Extension Office closed

Jan. 8 – Commercial Manure Certification, 9 a.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Jan. 9 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training, 9:30 a.m.,

Waverly Civic Center

Jan. 16 — Crop Advantage, 9 a.m., Hawkeye Community College

Jan. 23 — Iowa Dairy Day, 10 a.m., Waverly Civic Center

Jan. 23 — Private Pesticide Applicator Training, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Waverly Civic Center

Feb. 18 — Soil Fertility Workshop, 9 a.m.,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Courthouse closed for Christmas

All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.

