Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday: Dec. 10:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Dec. 11:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Dec. 12:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch;
noon: Bingo and St. John’s Dorcas dinner
Friday, Dec. 13:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 a.m.: North Star program
WHC to host upcoming support groups
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of December 8 through 14:
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome. Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupThere will be a holiday party and cookie exchange. Bring cookies to share if you are able. Events are free and open to the public. Events are located in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
Bremer County Extension
Council Meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Airport commission meets Thursday
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Waverly Airport Facilities Building. This meeting is open to the public.
Sons of Norway meet Dec. 17
The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 beginning with sharing of h’orderves and pastries which Lodge members are to bring to share. Dinner is at 6:30. Reservations may be called to 319-483-5071. The program will be given by the Bel Canto of Cedar Valley. This is a premier community chamber choir.
Civil War Roundtable gathers Dec. 19
The annual Show and Tell program for the Civil War Roundtable will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. A brief business meeting will be held before the members talk about Civil War related collectibles and artifacts that members have recently acquired. Some will tell of travels and experiences at battlefields, parks and museums. Others might have updates on researching ancestors that served in the War Between the States. The meeting will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo. The hall is located on the west side of Waterloo, between the Cedar River and the parking ramp.
Courthouse closed for Christmas
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.