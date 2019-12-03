Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome
Wednesday, Dec. 4:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
Thursday, Dec. 5:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Dec. 6:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: The Jam Busters music show
WHC to host upcoming support groups
Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups the week of December 8 through 14:
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – “Stronger After Stroke” Support Group Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, and their caregivers are all welcome.
Saturday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support GroupThere will be a holiday party and cookie exchange. Bring cookies to share if you are able. Events are free and open to the public. Events are located in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Please park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.
Bremer County Extension Council Meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Extension calendar
Dec. 3 – Pest Control Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office
Dec. 8 – 4-H Region 9 Jingle Mingle, 5-8 p.m., Waverly Area Veterans Post
Dec. 11 – Extension Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office
Dec. 14 – 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh In, 7-9 a.m., Waverly Sales Barn
Dec. 24-25 – Holiday, Extension Office closed
Jan. 1 – Holiday, Extension Office closed
Jan. 8 – Commercial Manure Certification, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli
Jan. 9 – Private Pesticide Applicator Training, 9:30 a.m., Waverly Civic Center
Jan. 16 — Crop Advantage, 9 a.m., Hawkeye Community College
Jan. 23 — Iowa Dairy Day, 10 a.m., Waverly Civic Center
Jan. 23 — Private Pesticide Applicator Training, 1:30 and 7 p.m., Waverly Civic Center
Feb. 18 — Soil Fertility Workshop, 9 a.m., Extension Office, Tripoli