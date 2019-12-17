Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Dec. 17:
9 a.m.: Faculty Gals and Faculty Guys;
1:30 a.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, Dec. 18:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Dec. 19:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Dec. 20:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Annual Christmas Dinner, Tickets are $10, limited seating; 12:30 p.m.: Entertainment by Genevieve Weisbrodt & Co.
Sons of Norway meet Dec. 17
The Sons of Norway Lodge meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 beginning with sharing of h’orderves and pastries which Lodge members are to bring to share. Dinner is at 6:30. Reservations may be called to 319-483-5071. The program will be given by the Bel Canto of Cedar Valley. This is a premier community chamber choir.
Civil War Roundtable gathers Dec. 19
The annual Show and Tell program for the Civil War Roundtable will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 19. A brief business meeting will be held before the members talk about Civil War related collectibles and artifacts that members have recently acquired. Some will tell of travels and experiences at battlefields, parks and museums. Others might have updates on researching ancestors that served in the War Between the States. The meeting will be held at Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo. The hall is located on the west side of Waterloo, between the Cedar River and the parking ramp.
Courthouse closed for
Christmas, New Year’s
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.
Also, all Bremer County Courthouse offices, Clerk of Court and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
Middle School walking hours begin Jan. 6
Indoor walking will be available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way starting Jan. 6, 2020, through March. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There will be no walking on non-school days due to weather or days off on the school calendar. Please check the district website (wsr.k12.ia.us) for those days. Clean, dry shoes are encouraged. Enter through the north doors of the school. For questions, please call Lyn Darnold at 352-9007.