Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Airport commission meets Feb. 11
at civic center
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The meeting will be held in the Waverly Civic Center in order to accommodate social distancing. This meeting is open to the public.
Suicide support group meets Feb. 13
The support group ”Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Feb. 13 at Heritage United Methodist church located at 1201 230 St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. We will wear our mask and social distance. If you have lost someone to suicide, we are here to help you. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you have any questions. In case of snow or ice, we will not meet.
Bremer County Courthouse
closed for President’s Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.
Shell Rock Auxiliary meets Feb. 18
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the Veterans room of the Boyd Building. Masks and social distancing are required, please bring a meaningful item to share with the group.
NEI3A holds public hearing
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will hold a public hearing to review the Area Plan FY 2021-22. The Public Hearing will be held March 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend through Zoom or by conference call to share their comments. For information on how to attend, contact Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or email vhyke@nei3a.org. Information about the meeting will be posted on the NEI3A website page www.nei3a.org and on the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Facebook page.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Feb. 10: Commercial Ag Applicator Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, Must pre-register to attend
Feb. 14: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 15: Youth Committee meeting, 7 p.m.,
Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 17: Seed Treatment Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, must pre-register to attend