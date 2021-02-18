Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Shell Rock Auxiliary meets Feb. 18
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the Veterans room of the Boyd Building. Masks and social distancing are required, please bring a meaningful item to share with the group.
NEI3A holds public hearing
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will hold a public hearing to review the Area Plan FY 2021-22. The Public Hearing will be held March 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend through Zoom or by conference call to share their comments. For information on how to attend, contact Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or email vhyke@nei3a.org. Information about the meeting will be posted on the NEI3A website page www.nei3a.org and on the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Facebook page.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
March 14: Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon, Waverly Area Veterans Post, drive thru pick-up