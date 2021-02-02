Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
VFW serves pork chops Feb. 4
VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine-in Smoked Pork Chop meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.
The menu is a smoked pork chop, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce and cookie. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, Feb. 3). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive-up entrance.
NEI3A holds public hearing
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will hold a public hearing to review the Area Plan FY 2021-2022. The Public Hearing will be held March 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend through Zoom or by conference call to share their comments. For information on how to attend, contact Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or email vhyke@nei3a.org. Information about the meeting will be posted on the NEI3A website page www.nei3a.org and on the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Facebook page.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Feb. 10: Commercial Ag Applicator Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, Must pre-register to attend
Feb. 14: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 15: Youth Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 17: Seed Treatment Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, must pre-register to attend