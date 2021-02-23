Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

St. Paul’s Artesian holds midweek

Lenten services

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church – Artesian will hold Lenten services at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 2022 Larrabee Ave., rural Waverly.

Shell Rock Auxiliary meets Feb. 18

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the Veterans room of the Boyd Building. Masks and social distancing are required, please bring a meaningful item to share with the group.

NEI3A holds public hearing

Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will hold a public hearing to review the Area Plan FY 2021-22. The Public Hearing will be held March 17, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will be held virtually. The public is invited to attend through Zoom or by conference call to share their comments. For information on how to attend, contact Vicki Hyke at 319-874-6847 or email vhyke@nei3a.org. Information about the meeting will be posted on the NEI3A website page www.nei3a.org and on the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Facebook page.

Fairbank Immaculate Conception

holds fish fry March 26

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank will hold its fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the church’s parish center. Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and dessert will be served by curbside pickup only. Follow the signs for the pickup route.

Bremer Co. Extension calendar

Feb. 24: Private Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)

March 1: Virtual Private Pesticide Trainings 1-3:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend

March 14: Annual 4-H Omelet Brunch, 9 a.m.-noon, Waverly Area Veterans Post, drive thru pick-up

March 16: Virtual Private Pesticide Trainings, 7-9:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend

March 17: Private Pesticide Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)

March 18: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Extension Office, must pre-register

March 21: Youth County Council Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

March 24: Private Pesticide Training, 7 p.m., Extension Office (must pre-register to attend)

April 6: Virtual Private Pesticide Trainings, 7-9:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend

April 12: Virtual Private Pesticide Trainings, 1-3:30 p.m., must call 319-882-4275 and pre-register to attend

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

