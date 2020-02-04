Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Feb. 4:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome
Wednesday, Feb. 5:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster
Thursday, Feb. 6:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Feb. 7:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Music with The Jam Busters
Bremer County Extension
Council meets Feb. 11
The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Tripoli.
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Presidents’ Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli
March 4 – 9 a.m.: Ornamental & Trufgrass Training, Extension Office, Tripoli
March 8 – 8 a.m.-noon: 4-H Omelet Brunch, 4-H Building on Fairgrounds, Waverly
March 11 – 9 a.m.: Certified Handlers Training, Extension Office, Tripoli