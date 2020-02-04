Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: 506 Café, everyone welcome

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 2 p.m.: On-site hearing with Deb Kloster

Thursday, Feb. 6:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Feb. 7:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Music with The Jam Busters

Bremer County Extension

Council meets Feb. 11

The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Tripoli.

Bremer County Courthouse

closing for Presidents’ Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli

March 4 – 9 a.m.: Ornamental & Trufgrass Training, Extension Office, Tripoli

March 8 – 8 a.m.-noon: 4-H Omelet Brunch, 4-H Building on Fairgrounds, Waverly

March 11 – 9 a.m.: Certified Handlers Training, Extension Office, Tripoli

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.