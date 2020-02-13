Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Feb. 13:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Feb. 14:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday, lasagna lunch; 12:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s Choir
Monday, Feb. 17:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Feb. 18:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals;
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Presidents’ Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.
Dairy Promoters seek princess,
miss, mister candidates
The Bremer County Dairy Promoters are getting ready for their annual banquet on March 21. They are looking for young ladies or men for the Dairy Princess, Junior dairy miss or mister. For more information, call Laura Skillen (319) 404-8036 or Donna Zell (319)404-8846. Also, if any senior interested in the organization’s scholarship, call Donna Zell.
Waverly blood drive held Feb. 19
LifeServe Blood Center will hold a Waverly Community Blood Drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the banquet room of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Appointments may be scheduled at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Feb. 20
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the veterans room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Denver 2020-21 kindergarten
parents meet Feb. 20
Denver Elementary kindergarten parent meeting for the 2020-2021 school year will be held at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Denver Elementary gym.
Civil War Roundtable meets Feb. 20
The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold their annual discussion of books and media on Feb. 20. The books discussed do not need to be a recent release — an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo’s Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad. There will be a brief business meeting at 7 p.m. and then the book discussion. The meeting will be at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo, between the Cedar River and parking ramp. Use the ramp entrance. If questions, email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com. Check out the Roundtable’s website: http://www.cvcwrt.org and FB page: www.facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/
Bremer Co. Fair board meets Feb. 24
The Bremer County Fair Association meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month for its regular business meeting. The public can get updates on and ask questions about the new fairgrounds to be located at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast. The board meets from November thru April in Tripoli at the Extension Office, and May thru October in the 4-H Building in Waverly.