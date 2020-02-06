Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Feb. 6:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Feb. 7:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Music with The Jam Busters
Monday, Feb. 10:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Butler Co. genealogists gather Feb. 8
The Genealogical Historical group for Butler County will meet at the Clarksville library on Saturday, Feb. 8. The public is invited to join us at 10 a.m. in the lower level. The meeting room is handicapped accessible. Please bring ideas and suggestions for future meetings. This will be a planning meeting, because we were unable to meet in January.
Suicide support group meets Saturday
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet this Saturday, Feb. 8, at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide you are not alone. Everyone who attends the group has suffered this difficult loss. Come and see if this group is for you. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.
Bremer County Extension
Council meets Feb. 11
The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Tripoli.
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Presidents’ Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.
Civil War Roundtable meets Feb. 20
The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold their annual discussion of books and media on Feb. 20. The books discussed do not need to be a recent release — an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo’s Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad. There will be a brief business meeting at 7 p.m. and then the book discussion. The meeting will be at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo, between the Cedar River and parking ramp. Use the ramp entrance. If questions, email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com. Check out the Roundtable’s website: http://www.cvcwrt.org and FB page: www.facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/
Bremer County Extension calendar
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training, Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop, Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli
March 4 – 9 a.m.: Ornamental & Trufgrass Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
March 8 – 8 a.m.-noon: 4-H Omelet Brunch, 4-H Building on Fairgrounds, Waverly
March 11 – 9 a.m.: Certified Handlers Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli