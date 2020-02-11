Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys

Wednesday, Feb. 12:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m.: Ladies Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon

Thursday, Feb. 13:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Feb. 14:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday, lasagna lunch; 12:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s Choir

Bremer County Extension

Council meets Feb. 11

The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Tripoli.

Bremer County Courthouse

closing for Presidents’ Day

All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.

Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Feb. 20

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the veterans room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.

Denver 2020-21 kindergarten

parents meet Feb. 20

Denver Elementary kindergarten parent meeting for the 2020-2021 school year will be held at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Denver Elementary gym.

Civil War Roundtable meets Feb. 20

The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold their annual discussion of books and media on Feb. 20. The books discussed do not need to be a recent release — an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo’s Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad. There will be a brief business meeting at 7 p.m. and then the book discussion. The meeting will be at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo, between the Cedar River and parking ramp. Use the ramp entrance. If questions, email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com. Check out the Roundtable’s website: http://www.cvcwrt.org and FB page: www.facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/

Sons of Norway gather Feb. 25

The next meeting of Sons on Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Steve Eilers, Urban Agricultural Specialist for ISU Extension of BHC, will speak on “Norway to Iowa, Discovering the Plants of Norway and how to enjoy them here.” Reservations can be called to 277-2294.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.