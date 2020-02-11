Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Feb. 11:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Feb. 12:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:15 a.m.: Ladies Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon
Thursday, Feb. 13:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Feb. 14:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday, lasagna lunch; 12:30 p.m.: St. Paul’s Choir
Bremer County Extension
Council meets Feb. 11
The regular/public hearing meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. with the public hearing at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Extension Office in Tripoli.
Bremer County Courthouse
closing for Presidents’ Day
All Bremer County Courthouse offices and Bremer County Convenience Center/Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of President’s Day. Clerk of Court will be open.
Shell Rock Legion Auxiliary meets Feb. 20
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 in the veterans room of the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Denver 2020-21 kindergarten
parents meet Feb. 20
Denver Elementary kindergarten parent meeting for the 2020-2021 school year will be held at 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Denver Elementary gym.
Civil War Roundtable meets Feb. 20
The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold their annual discussion of books and media on Feb. 20. The books discussed do not need to be a recent release — an old one might become a new discovery for someone else. Steve Olsson, manager at Waterloo’s Barnes and Noble, will lead the discussion. He will include new releases and books available on Kindle, Nook or iPad. There will be a brief business meeting at 7 p.m. and then the book discussion. The meeting will be at Veteran’s Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St., Waterloo, between the Cedar River and parking ramp. Use the ramp entrance. If questions, email: cvcwrt9@yahoo.com. Check out the Roundtable’s website: http://www.cvcwrt.org and FB page: www.facebook.com/CedarValleyCWR2016/
Sons of Norway gather Feb. 25
The next meeting of Sons on Norway will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb 25 at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club. Steve Eilers, Urban Agricultural Specialist for ISU Extension of BHC, will speak on “Norway to Iowa, Discovering the Plants of Norway and how to enjoy them here.” Reservations can be called to 277-2294.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli