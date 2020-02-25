Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Wednesday, Feb. 26:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Feb. 27:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Feb. 28:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star
Reynolds to promote tax plan at
East Bremer Diner
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be appearing at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the East Bremer Diner in Waverly to tout the Invest in Iowa Act. The act is a proposal that covers an increase in the state’s sales tax, a cut in the state’s income taxes, and the funding of mental health services and the Natural Resources Trust.
Grassley, Sweeney hold town hall
in Shell Rock
Speaker Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford) and Sen. Annette Sweeney (R-Alden) will hold multiple Town Halls to meet with constituents on Friday, Feb. 28. Grassley and Sweeney will be making stops in Aplington, Parkersburg, New Hartford and Shell Rock.
The town hall in Shell Rock will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Betty Gambaiani Library, 104 S. Cherry St.
W-SR youth baseball, softball
registration open
Online registration for the Waverly-Shell Rock youth baseball and softball program is now open. Go to www.wsrbbsb.com to register boys and girls currently in pre-K through seventh grade, which includes T-ball, Sluggers, youth baseball and youth softball. Registration deadline is March 1, with a $50 automatic late fee after March 1. For more information, email info@wsrbbsb.com or go to Waverly-Shell Rock Youth Baseball & Softball on Facebook.
Dairy Promoters seek princess,
miss, mister candidates
The Bremer County Dairy Promoters are getting ready for their annual banquet on March 21. They are looking for young ladies or men for the Dairy Princess, Junior dairy miss or mister. For more information, call Laura Skillen (319) 404-8036 or Donna Zell (319)404-8846. Also, if any senior interested in the organization’s scholarship, call Donna Zell.