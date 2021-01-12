Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Warren Cemetery Association
meeting cancelled
The annual meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association for 2021 has been canceled due to COVID-19. Direct comments to David Arenholz, president, at 319-352-9136.
Airport commission meets
Jan. 14 on Zoom
The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets
Jan. 21 in Boyd Building
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd building in Shell Rock. Masks are required as is social distancing.
Larrabee Center annual
meeting held online
The Larrabee Center, Inc. will host its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. Anyone interested in the link to access the meeting is asked to call the Larrabee Center’s Administrative Office at 319-352-2234.
Pesticide testing held at Extension office
The private pesticide testing for certification will be held at the Iowa State University Extension Service office in Tripoli on the following dates and times:
Jan. 20: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Jan. 26: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 27: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Feb. 3: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Feb. 24: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
March 17: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
March 24: 7 p.m.