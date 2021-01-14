Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

Warren Cemetery Association

meeting cancelled

The annual meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery Association for 2021 has been canceled due to COVID-19. Direct comments to David Arenholz, president, at 319-352-9136.

Airport commission meets

Jan. 14 on Zoom

The Waverly Airport Commission has scheduled a Zoom meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14

WSR Go-Hawk Booster Club

Winter Fundraiser

Online silent auction at www.facebook.com/gohawkboosters. Photos of gift packages went live on Jan. 13 and bids can be placed in the comments. The bidding ends Jan. 17 between 1-3 p.m. Winners can pick up their items at the high school commons on Jan. 17 (5-7 p.m.) or Jan. 18 (5-6 p.m.).

S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets

Jan. 21 in Boyd Building

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 in the Veterans Room of the Boyd building in Shell Rock. Masks are required as is social distancing.

Larrabee Center annual

meeting held online

The Larrabee Center, Inc. will host its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. Anyone interested in the link to access the meeting is asked to call the Larrabee Center’s Administrative Office at 319-352-2234.

Pesticide testing held at Extension office

The private pesticide testing for certification will be held at the Iowa State University Extension Service office in Tripoli on the following dates and times:

Jan. 20: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Jan. 26: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Feb. 3: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Feb. 24: 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

March 17: 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

March 24: 7 p.m.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

