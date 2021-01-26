Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
Larrabee Center annual
meeting held online
The Larrabee Center, Inc. will host its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. Anyone interested in the link to access the meeting is asked to call the Larrabee Center’s Administrative Office at 319-352-2234.
Bremer Co. Extension calendar
Feb. 10: Commercial Ag Applicator Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, Must pre-register to attend
Feb. 14: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 15: Youth Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli
Feb. 17: Seed Treatment Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, must pre-register to attend