Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

Larrabee Center annual

meeting held online

The Larrabee Center, Inc. will host its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom. Anyone interested in the link to access the meeting is asked to call the Larrabee Center’s Administrative Office at 319-352-2234.

Bremer Co. Extension calendar

Feb. 10: Commercial Ag Applicator Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, Must pre-register to attend

Feb. 14: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli

Feb. 15: Youth Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli

Feb. 17: Seed Treatment Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, must pre-register to attend

