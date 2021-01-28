Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Waverly Senior Center

Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.

Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants

Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open

Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.

506 Café: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.

All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.

Waverly Legion, Auxiliary meet Monday

The Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. Note: There will be no Auxiliary Executive Board meeting prior to the regular meeting. No meal will be served, and masks and social distancing are encouraged.

VFW serves pork chops Feb. 4

VFW Post 2208 will be hosting a to-go/dine-in Smoked Pork Chop meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly.

The menu is a smoked pork chop, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce and cookie. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. the day before (Wednesday, Feb. 3). If no answer, please leave a message. To-go orders may be picked up at the building’s upper level drive up entrance.

Bremer Co. Extension calendar

Feb. 10: Commercial Ag Applicator Training, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, Must pre-register to attend

Feb. 14: Youth County Council meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli

Feb. 15: Youth Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office in Tripoli

Feb. 17: Seed Treatment Training, 9 a.m., Extension Office in Tripoli, must pre-register to attend

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

