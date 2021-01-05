Waverly Senior Center
Waverly Senior Center has reopened with limited activities.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 9 a.m.: Exercise classes, limited to eight participants
Wednesday at 1 p.m.: Ceramics classes; Woodworking Shop open
Friday: Comfort Food Friday at noon.
506 Cafe: First Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., drive-thru only.
All activities are by reservation only, call 352-5678. Patrons must be masked, temperatures will be taken at the door and a contact tracing sheet completed.
VFW serving chili Jan. 7
VFW Post 2208 will host a to-go/dine-in chili meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. The menu is chili, cornbread, coleslaw and a cookie. Orders must be called in to the WAVP at 483-9287 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6. If no answer, please leave a message.
Suicide support group meets Jan. 9
at Heritage UMC
The support group “Healing after a loss to suicide” will meet Saturday, Jan. 9 at Heritage United Methodist Church located at 1201 230th St., Waverly. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide you are not alone, and this group is for you. If your lost has been recent or years we care and understand. We will be wearing our masks and will social distance. Contact Bonnie at 702-203-9567 with any questions.
Bremer SWCD Local Working
Group meets Jan. 11
Bremer SWCD Local Working Group will hold its meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. Long-range conservation planning will be on the agenda. Contact claire@cdiowa.org for more info.
Larrabee Center annual meeting held online
The Larrabee Center, Inc. will host its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, via Zoom.
Anyone interested in the link to access the meeting is asked to call the Larrabee Center’s Administrative Office at 319-352-2234.