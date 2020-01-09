Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Jan. 9:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 10:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.; Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star — Prizes offered!
Monday, Jan. 13:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Jan. 14:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys
Shell Bots collecting glasses
The W-SR Shell Bots team has a FOCUS on 20/20 vision in 2020. They are collecting used glasses on behalf of the Waverly Lions Club. They ask that community members please bring “those old glasses you don’t wear any more” to their Showcase at the W-SR High School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Bock Gym. Help them reach their goal of 100 pairs
Survivors of Suicide group meets Saturday
The Survivors of Suicide support group is a support group for those who have lost someone to suicide. This support group will meet this Saturday Jan. 11. We meet at Heritage United Methodist Church located 1201 230th St. Waverly, located west of Waverly off of Iowa Highway 3. We meet from 10 a.m. to noon. If you have lost someone to suicide you are not alone. In 2017 there were 47,773 deaths to suicide. The people left behind to pick up the pieces are called survivors. Come and be with fellow survivors who understand your loss. Call Bonnie at 702-203-9567 if you would like more information.
WHC to offer free advance
care planning clinic
Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 16
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the veterans room in the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Warren Cemetery board holds
annual meeting Jan. 19
The Annual Meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Waverly Public Library. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.
Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25
The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.