Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Thursday, Jan. 23:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Jan. 24:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Norah Bruns on the piano

Monday, Jan. 27:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

9 a.m.: Faculty guys

AMVETS auxiliary serves dinner Thursday

The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will hold a dinner, where Beef and Noodles over Mashed Potatoes will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth Ave. NW in Waverly. Jell-O salad and bars are also on the menu.

Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25

The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.

Bremer County Extension calendar

Jan. 23 — 10 a.m.: Iowa Dairy Day, Waverly Civic Center; 1:30 and 7 p.m.: Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Extension Office, Tripoli

Jan. 25 – 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Bird/Wildlife Meeting,

Denver Library

Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,

Extension Office, Tripoli

Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.