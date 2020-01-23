Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Jan. 23:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 24:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Norah Bruns on the piano
Monday, Jan. 27:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Jan. 28:
9 a.m.: Faculty guys
AMVETS auxiliary serves dinner Thursday
The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will hold a dinner, where Beef and Noodles over Mashed Potatoes will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth Ave. NW in Waverly. Jell-O salad and bars are also on the menu.
Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25
The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Jan. 23 — 10 a.m.: Iowa Dairy Day, Waverly Civic Center; 1:30 and 7 p.m.: Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Extension Office, Tripoli
Jan. 25 – 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Bird/Wildlife Meeting,
Denver Library
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli