Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Jan. 7:
8:30 a.m.: Toenail clinic;
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals
Wednesday, Jan. 8:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Jan. 9:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 10:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.; Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star — Prizes offered!
Bremer County Extension
Council meeting
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
WHC to offer free advance
care planning clinic
Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.
WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.
S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 16
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the veterans room in the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.
Warren Cemetery board holds
annual meeting Jan. 19
The Annual Meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Waverly Public Library. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.
Middle School walking
hours now available
Indoor walking is now available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way through March. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There will be no walking on non-school days due to weather or days off on the school calendar. Please check the district website (wsr.k12.ia.us) for those days. Clean, dry shoes are encouraged. Enter through the north doors of the school. For questions, please call Lyn Darnold at 352-9007.