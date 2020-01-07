Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Jan. 7:

8:30 a.m.: Toenail clinic;

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals

Wednesday, Jan. 8:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:30 a.m.: Ladies’ Bible study; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 12:30 p.m.: Bridge luncheon; 1 p.m.: Ceramics

Thursday, Jan. 9:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Jan. 10:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.; Women’s coffee;

noon: Comfort Food Friday;

12:30 p.m.: Jingo with North Star — Prizes offered!

Bremer County Extension

Council meeting

The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.

WHC to offer free advance

care planning clinic

Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs.

WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.

S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 16

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the veterans room in the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.

Warren Cemetery board holds

annual meeting Jan. 19

The Annual Meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Waverly Public Library. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.

Middle School walking

hours now available

Indoor walking is now available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way through March. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There will be no walking on non-school days due to weather or days off on the school calendar. Please check the district website (wsr.k12.ia.us) for those days. Clean, dry shoes are encouraged. Enter through the north doors of the school. For questions, please call Lyn Darnold at 352-9007.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.