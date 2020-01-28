Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Jan. 28:
9 a.m.: Faculty guys
Wednesday, Jan. 29:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate Lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics
Thursday, Jan. 30:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 31:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Brad Hjelmeland, North Iowa Counseling.
Bartels hosts blood drive Jan. 31
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, is hosting a blood drive Friday, Jan. 31. The American Red Cross Blood Drive is open to the public and will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Bartels. The public is encouraged to use the green entrance off of 20th Street Northwest. Bartels will hold a drawing to give away a Google Home Mini to one of the donors during the drive. Go online to redcrossblood.org to sign up for a time to donate. January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross urges people to share their good health and resolve to give blood regularly. “Hosting a blood drive coincides with Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s core values of enriching lives through quality services and Christian care,” stated Director of Nursing Amanda Dobbs. “With a simple blood donation, we have the ability to help save the life of someone who could be a coworker, loved one or neighbor.” Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative and A negative. According to the Red Cross, type O negative is the universal blood type and can be safely transfused to anyone, and is often used to treat trauma patients.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli