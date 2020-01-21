Waverly Senior Center
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals
1:30 p.m.: Cribbage, all welcome
Wednesday, Jan. 22:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion
9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch
1 p.m.: Ceramics
Riverside Cemetery Assoc. meets Jan. 21
The annual meeting of the Shell Rock Riverside Cemetery Association will be held at 2:00 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Benny Gambaiani Public Library.
Yang returns to Waverly Tuesday
Entrepreneur and Democratic candidate for president Andrew Yang will return to Waverly as part of a bus tour through northern Iowa and hold a town hall about his plans to rewrite the rules of the 21st century. He will be at the Waverly Civic Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. RSVP for the event at https://www.mobilize.us/yang2020/event/202650/.
Waverly Community Blood Drive Jan. 22
LifeServe Blood Center will hold a Waverly Community Blood Drive from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE in Waverly. Appointments may be scheduled online at www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903. Please bring a valid form of identification, such as a donor ID card or driver’s license.
AMVETS auxiliary serves dinner Thursday
The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary will hold a dinner, where Beef and Noodles over Mashed Potatoes will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth Ave. NW in Waverly. Jell-O salad and bars are also on the menu.
Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25
The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.
Bremer County Extension calendar
Jan. 23 — 10 a.m.: Iowa Dairy Day, Waverly Civic Center; 1:30 and 7 p.m.: Private Pesticide Applicator Training, Extension Office, Tripoli
Jan. 25 – 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Bird/Wildlife Meeting,
Denver Library
Feb. 12 – 9 a.m.: Commercial Ag Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 18 — 9 a.m.: Soil Fertility Workshop,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 19 – 9 a.m.: Seed Treatment Training,
Extension Office, Tripoli
Feb. 20 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Extension Office, Tripoli