Waverly Senior Center

Tuesday, Jan. 14:

9 a.m.: Faculty Guys

Wednesday, Jan. 15:

9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women's coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; 1 p.m.: Ceramics

Thursday, Jan. 16:

11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo

Friday, Jan. 17:

9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women's coffee; noon: Comfort Food Friday; 12:30 p.m.: Local historian and author Linda McCann

WHC to offer free advance 

care planning clinic

Waverly Health Center will offer their monthly “Advance Care Planning Clinic” from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Do you need help completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney? Every adult should have an advance directive. These documents help make your wishes known up front, regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC can help you through the process. By appointment only. Call (319) 483-1360. Please bring a valid ID.

S.R. Legion Auxiliary meets Jan. 16

The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 in the veterans room in the Boyd Building in Shell Rock.

AAUW to hear about faith, reproductive justice Jan. 16

The Waverly branch of the AAUW will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, on the Wartburg College campus in the Science Center, room 134. Dr. Caryn Riswold, Professor of Religion at Wartburg College, is the speaker on the topic of faith and reproductive justice.

Warren Cemetery board holds

annual meeting Jan. 19

The Annual Meeting of the Warren Evangelical Cemetery will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Waverly Public Library. Anyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.

Sons of Norway gather Jan. 25

The Jan. 25 meeting of the Sons of Norway will be held at the Cedar Falls Women’s Club at 9:30 a.m. in Cedar Falls. Reservations need to be made by Jan. 21 and can be called to 277-2294. The program will be given by Dawn Ask Martin and Robin Vosten on the Norwegian concept of “coziness and togetherness” with family and friends.

Send your community calendar items to news@waverlynewspapers.com.

