Waverly Senior Center
Thursday, Jan. 2:
11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Friday, Jan. 3:
9 a.m.: Fit Express; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee;
noon: Comfort Food Friday;
12:30 p.m.: Music with The Jam Busters
Monday, Jan. 6:
9 a.m.: Seniors in Motion; 9:45 a.m.: Women’s coffee; 11:30 a.m.: Congregate lunch; noon: Bingo
Tuesday, Jan. 7:
8:30 a.m.: Toenail clinic;
9 a.m.: Faculty Guys and Faculty Gals
Bremer County Extension
Council meeting
The organizational meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Extension Office, Tripoli.
Middle School walking hours
begin Jan. 6
Indoor walking will be available at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way starting Jan. 6, 2020, through March. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. There will be no walking on non-school days due to weather or days off on the school calendar. Please check the district website (wsr.k12.ia.us) for those days. Clean, dry shoes are encouraged. Enter through the north doors of the school. For questions, please call Lyn Darnold at 352-9007.